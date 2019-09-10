Chance the Rapper moves Tampa tour date to 2020

CHANCE THE RAPPER

Chance The Rapper performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sad news for Tampa fans hoping to Chance the Rapper this fall.

The Grammy Award-winning artist announced his decision to put his career on hold to spend more time with family on his Instagram Monday.

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

“I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.” Chance wrote in the post.

Chance plans to kick off the tour on Jan. 15 with Tampa planning to be rescheduled at a later date.

Fans can refund their tickets at Chance’s website. The 35-stop tour was set to begin in California on Sept. 14.

