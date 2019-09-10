Chance the Rapper moves Tampa tour date to 2020

Chance The Rapper performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sad news for Tampa fans hoping to Chance the Rapper this fall.

The Grammy Award-winning artist announced his decision to put his career on hold to spend more time with family on his Instagram Monday.

“I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.” Chance wrote in the post.

Chance plans to kick off the tour on Jan. 15 with Tampa planning to be rescheduled at a later date.

Fans can refund their tickets at Chance’s website. The 35-stop tour was set to begin in California on Sept. 14.