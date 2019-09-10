Chance the Rapper moves Tampa tour date to 2020

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sad news for Tampa fans hoping to Chance the Rapper this fall.
The Grammy Award-winning artist announced his decision to put his career on hold to spend more time with family on his Instagram Monday.
“I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.” Chance wrote in the post.
Chance plans to kick off the tour on Jan. 15 with Tampa planning to be rescheduled at a later date.
Fans can refund their tickets at Chance’s website. The 35-stop tour was set to begin in California on Sept. 14.