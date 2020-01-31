CEO buys $6M Super Bowl ad to thank veterinarians who saved his dog

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/CNN) — A dog named Scout being treated for cancer at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine will be featured in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Scout is a golden retriever who also serves as the unofficial mascot for the company “WeatherTech”. He is also the CEO’s pet.

Last summer, Scout collapsed due to a tumor in his heart. He was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of his blood vessel walls and was given about a month to live.

“And he’s wagging his tail at me and I’m like, I’m not putting that dog down. There’s just absolutely no way,” said his owner, David MacNeil.

MacNeil turned to veterinarians at University of Wisconsin’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Scout immediately underwent chemotherapy and radiation that specifically went after his tumor.

“The great result is, is that that giant tumor that made him collapse on a side of his heart, thanks to the University of Wisconsin, that tumor is virtually gone,” MacNeil said.

Instead of writing a check to the school, MacNeil is celebrating the results by putting Scout in a Super Bowl commercial alongside members of the UW team. The commercial cost about $6 million. MacNeil is hoping the commercial will bring attention to cancers affecting dogs and that viewers will show their support through donations.

“This is an amazing opportunity not only for the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the School of Veterinary Medicine, but for veterinary medicine worldwide,” says Mark Markel, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “So much of what’s known globally today about how best to diagnose and treat devastating diseases such as cancer originated in veterinary medicine. We’re thrilled to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits beloved animals like Scout and helps people, too.”

The ad will air during the second quarter of the game.

