Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Cell phone data shows more and more people not staying home

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Fewer people are staying at home and more people are traveling during this pandemic.

That’s according to a new study out by the University of Maryland.

The researchers used cell phone data for their report.

They found that after more than a dozen states decided to end their shut downs, more people ended their quarantines nationwide.

In several states, the social distancing index dropped by double digits.

Researchers say more people also took trips starting in May.

But they say the end of shutdowns was not the only reason people hit the road.

Warmer weather, economic realities and growing frustrations all played a part in more people being on the move.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss