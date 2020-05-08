Cell phone data shows more and more people not staying home

(CNN) – Fewer people are staying at home and more people are traveling during this pandemic.

That’s according to a new study out by the University of Maryland.

The researchers used cell phone data for their report.

They found that after more than a dozen states decided to end their shut downs, more people ended their quarantines nationwide.

In several states, the social distancing index dropped by double digits.

Researchers say more people also took trips starting in May.

But they say the end of shutdowns was not the only reason people hit the road.

Warmer weather, economic realities and growing frustrations all played a part in more people being on the move.

