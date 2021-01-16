Celebrity Chef Judi Gallagher makes charred peppers with lemon ricotta on Bloom

Celebrity Chef Judi Gallagher joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with amazing charred peppers with lemon ricotta dish.

The smoky charred peppers play well with the cool cucumbers and lemony ricotta. If you can’t find Italian frying peppers or just aren’t feeling them, grilled eggplant or zucchini would also work well here.

Ingredients

½ cup walnuts

6 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling

4 sweet Italian frying peppers or Anaheim chiles

1½ cups whole-milk ricotta

1 lemon

6 medium Persian cucumbers (about 1 lb.), sliced on a deep diagonal

1 cup mint leaves, torn if large

Instructions

Step 1

Place a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 350°. Spread out walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, tossing halfway through, until golden brown, 8–10 minutes. Let cool, then crush into large pieces with a flat-bottomed measuring cup or glass.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high. Cook peppers, shaking pan and turning peppers occasionally, until skins are lightly charred and flesh is tender, 6–8 minutes. Transfer peppers to a cutting board and let cool slightly. If peppers are large, cut in half lengthwise.

Step 3

Combine ricotta and 2 Tbsp. oil in a small bowl; finely grate zest from lemon over and mix well. Season lemon ricotta with salt. Set lemon aside.

Step 4

Combine peppers, cucumbers, mint, and half of walnuts in a large bowl. Cut reserved lemon in half and squeeze juice into bowl. Drizzle in 2 Tbsp. oil, season with salt, and toss to coat.

Step 5

Transfer pepper mixture to a platter along with any juices in the bottom of bowl. Dollop lemon ricotta over and top with remaining walnuts. Drizzle with more oil and season with black pepper.