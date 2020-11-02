Celebrate Florida’s sea cow at the Bishop Museum for National Manatee Month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – This month we’re celebrating Florida’s favorite sea animal, the manatee.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Sarasota to see how they are helping save the beloved sea cow.

Did you know that manatees can hold their breath for up to 20 minutes while they rest? Or that they have a never-ending supply of teeth, called marching molars, that move forward from the back of their jaw as their old molars wear down and fall out?

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is celebrating these fun manatee traits and more with special activities for Manatee Awareness Month in November.

Manatee Awareness Month was designated by the state to help remind boaters that manatees are beginning to move from summer feeding grounds to warm water for the winter.

The Bishop has special activities in November to highlight these gentle giants that call our coastal waterways home.

The museum also works to help return sick and injured manatees to the wild, currently with three in their care.

