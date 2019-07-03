CDC warning: BEWARE parasites lurking in your pool

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The CDC has issued a recent warning ahead of the Fourth of July holiday regarding a nasty parasite. It’s been found in pools all over, and it’s making many people sick. Federal health officials say cases are on the rise.

The parasite is called Cryptosporidium, or Cypto for short, and it’s spread through fecal matter. It’s resistant to chlorine.

“It’s not new,” said local Pinch A Penny owner, Chris Hodges. “It’s been around, and we get calls about it.”

The side effects it creates is extremely unpleasant and can make people very sick. The parasite can cause diarrhea for up to three weeks. So, how do people get sick? They ingest the water in which the parasite is present.

Hodges told us, “The parasite travels through the body and barrels itself into your intestines. It’s like flu times 200. We can’t test for it, but we do have a chemical to treat it because chlorine doesn’t kill it.”

According to the CDC, among the more than 400 cases studied, more than a third were linked to pools and water playgrounds. The advice from experts? Don’t swallow the water. And, if you know someone who has been sick, they should probably stay out of your pool during the upcoming holiday weekend.