Cate’s Corner: Write it down

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side’s Keith Cate is back with another Cate’s Corner. This week, Keith talks about something that’s helped him get through difficult times: Writing it down.

Here are his thoughts:

“A long time ago, I started writing things down so I wouldn’t forget. Things like phone numbers, addresses and important dates. The kind of stuff my phone now handles. But I also wrote things down that happened to me and to the people around me. A snapshot in time – some of it good, some of it bad, some of it remarkable and some downright scary.

What I didn’t realize in those early years was just how important the words I jotted down on paper would become. In time, I noticed a pattern. Most of what happened to me in life, and what was happening around me, had a beginning, a middle and an end.

Five weeks ago, I wrote something down about the coronavirus and I shared it with you during a newscast. It was the beginning of something I couldn’t fully comprehend. Health experts telling us thousands of people were going to die. Thousands more would be sick. Politicians telling us schools, businesses and theme parks would close. People would lose jobs. And all of us might have to stay at home unless our work was essential.

Then, all of that happened.

This week, I’ve written down some things that lead me to believe we might closer to the end of this pandemic than the beginning. Florida’s Phase One reopening plan takes effect Monday. Bay area beaches are reopening. Fewer COVID-19 cases are being reported locally and researchers are optimistic about a possible treatment.

I like writing things down that are positive. But, as I’ve learned, the end is something you never know for sure until it’s in the rearview mirror and fading in the distance. The fact, we’re still talking about all the bumps in the road tells me the end is still a ways off.

Those still struggling with the fallout from this pandemic may feel like we’re smack dab in the middle of this thing. I know some of you are hurting more than others; your burden heavier and the consequences more severe. But, if you can, I encourage you to write down what’s happening. Because if you’re like me, you are going to look back on it someday in amazement at what we overcame, what you overcame, and how much stronger you are because of what happened in the middle.

Rest assured. There will be an ending. There always is. And I look forward to reading about it.”