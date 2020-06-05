Cate’s Corner: We can’t ignore it

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — 8 On Your Side Anchor Keith Cate weighs in on the current events in the United States:

“For nearly two weeks, we’ve witnessed a nationwide outbreak of demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd – a black man killed in Minneapolis while in police custody.

We’ve covered the protests here in Tampa Bay. We’ve seen diverse groups of people marching with signs and pleading for change. Most protests have been peaceful but some have morphed into violence as day turned into night. We’ve watched police officers trying to find a balance between protection and enforcement, made more challenging because some in their ranks have failed them and the people they serve.

Several people have asked me this week: ‘So, what do you think about all this?’ Maybe you’ve been asked a similar question. Maybe it made you feel uncomfortable like it did me.

Talking about racism is difficult. But imagine being on the receiving end of it.

I can’t, not really. None of us who are not black can fully comprehend the hurt, the anger or the fear for one’s own safety because of the color of their skin. But I believe we need to talk about it, and more importantly, we need to do something about it if we’re going to build a better community.

Here at News Channel 8, we are committed to doing our part for all of you. Our reporters are on the streets with you, telling your stories, providing you a way to express your pain and frustrations. And we’re holding police, politicians and lawmakers accountable for their actions – or lack of action. That’s our job and our promise to you.

Staying silent on this subject is the easier thing to do. I thought about skipping the commentary this week. But then I did some soul-searching and I thought I owe it to my friends, co-workers and neighbors to speak up.

So, what do I think about all this?

I think what happened to George Floyd is reprehensible. I think justice should be served. I think we should listen – really listen – to what the protesters are saying and learn from each other.

And I think we should be able to have meaningful conversations about racial disparity without fear of judgment.

What about you? What do you think about all this?

We can’t ignore it.”