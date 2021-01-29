Cate’s Corner: Unity, excitement for Tampa Bay sports

TAMPA (WFLA) – In this week’s Cate’s Corner, Keith Cate talks about unity and the excitement of Tampa Bay sports.

Here are his thoughts:

Unity, it was a relevant theme in President Biden’s inauguration speech. Let us be “a nation united,” he said.

Yet, partisans on both sides of the political aisle are divided about what unity should look like. I have a suggestion. They should turn their attention away from Washington and look at the spirit of oneness and agreement in Tampa Bay because from what I can tell, we are truly unified in our support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

We don’t need a political pollster to tell us the majority of people here want to see the Bucs win the Super Bowl. We can see the signs, team colors red and pewter trimmed in black and orange; young and old, rich and poor, men and women of all races and ethnic backgrounds; Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater… right now, it doesn’t matter where you live or who are… we are a “Bucs nation united.”

And it didn’t start with the Bucs. The Lightning thrilled us with a “Thundertastic” Stanley Cup season. The Rays wowed us in the World Series. And although it had to be canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak, even the Rowdies roared into their soccer league championship.

All four sports teams and their exciting back-to-back-to-back-to-back successes, in a year of pandemic crisis and personal pain for so many, will be remembered as the best in Tampa Bay sports history. Unbelievable, uplifting, and unifying.

So again, to those searching for an example of what unity looks like… your search ends here. We’ve already found it. Go Bucs!