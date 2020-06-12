Cate’s Corner: Troublesome treasures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s Cate’s Corner, Keith Cate talks about coping with negative news.

Here are his thoughts:

“Five years ago, I found a hidden treasure in the woods. It was a 1952 Dodge pickup truck, a broken-down rust bucket camouflaged in weeds, tangled in vines and tree branches growing inside.

The truck’s owner died many years ago. His family agreed to let me have it if I hauled it away. As soon as I pulled it out of the woods into the light, I could see my treasure was in worse shape than I thought.

Every night on the news, we pull things into the light. It can be overwhelming. The pandemic, protests and political unrest. You get a good look and you think, things are in worse shape than you thought.

I don’t want to oversimplify the complexities of what’s happening in the world. There is no fair comparison to what you’ve been going through this year. I am so sorry about all that.

But this week, I distracted myself from all the bad news by thinking about my old truck. It’s been a tedious, troublesome, time-consuming restoration process. Fix one thing, something else breaks and around it goes. Sometimes I think, maybe the naysayers are right. I should have left it in the woods.

But then I tell myself…hang in there. Don’t lose your stick-to-itiveness. I know it will never be the shiny, new pickup it was in 1952. But that’s okay. Because to me, it’s still a treasure…and when I’m long gone, I hope someone else takes care of it…picking up where I leave off.

I guess what I’m saying is: Try not to be discouraged by what you see on the news…what we pull into the light night after night. Rather, be encouraged that you can now see things for what they are and can play a role in making things better…doing what you can now so that when you’re gone, someone else can find the treasure and pick up where you leave off.”

