Cate’s Corner: Summer Break

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s Cate’s Corner, Keith Cate talks about Summer Break.

Here are his thoughts:

“Remember going back to school and the teacher asking what you did on your summer break? Maybe you went to camp, took a trip, or just hung out with friends making memories.

I always looked forward to summer break. and I feel the same way today, because now during the summer our grown children and grandchildren get together for a family reunion in Tennessee.

We were there last week and had to change a lot of plans because of the pandemic… but we had fun… and we did a lot of talking about school.

We’re now halfway through the summer break and chances are you’re still talking about school. It’s been an all-consuming topic since mid-March when our children were sent home. And even when the school year ended in late May, it didn’t feel right… canceled proms, altered graduations. And now we’re trying to make heads or tails of how schools will reopen next month with mask mandates and complicated models that blend remote learning with in-class instruction.

Most agree children are better off in a classroom but the thought of dumping them into a school petri dish is frightening. Summer break? Give me a break. COVID-19 has left our lives swinging like a pendulum between anxiousness and anger for months.

Fortunately, children are resilient. My elementary school grandchildren tell me, they’re doing okay, and they’ve gotten better at virtual learning. I hope they’ll look back on these turbulent days with a glass half full attitude and remember the good times spent with family doing things they couldn’t have done otherwise. Maybe they’ll have some amazing responses to the teacher’s question: What did you do on your summer break? Maybe you will too.

I know this is a stressful time for moms and dads, and grandparents. But we’ve made it this far. It may get harder, but don’t let the summer break… break you. It’s still the best part of the school year.”

