Cate’s Corner: Some things are worth the risk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s Cate’s Corner, Keith Cate talks about risks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are his thoughts:

“I enjoy asking my co-workers about their weekend plans. I used to hear stories about trips to Disney, running marathons, big games and concerts.

Now, I hear what they’re bingeing on TV while stuck at home. ‘Have you seen The Tiger King?’ That’s about as exciting as weekends get these days.

Or is it?

Is it possible some of you are like me? Last weekend, my wife and I drove to Tallahassee to see our children and grandchildren. It was like a secret mission requiring a lot of planning. We called in advance, made sure everyone was healthy, and we promised to maintain social distancing.

And we did, for a while. But then I locked eyes with my daughter Elizabeth, and I saw my grandchildren. It became a social distancing melt-down. We needed those hugs. It was worth the risk.

I can’t imagine the emotional anguish some of you are feeling because you can’t embrace your family. You’ve called 8 On Your Side because you’re being turned away from nursing homes and assisted living facilities and denied information about loved ones. Long term care facilities account for more than 40% of the coronavirus deaths in Florida. You want to know why COVID testing is optional at these places, instead of required for everyone who enters? I agree with you, there needs to be a strategy to safely reopen these homes so you can reunite.

There are some positive signs. COVID testing has ramped up. Beaches, restaurants, salons and gyms are reopening. So your weekends should be getting better.

We still have to make smart choices. I hear people arguing about wearing a mask. I get it. I don’t like it. But sometimes, if it’s to protect someone else, I’m going to wear one.

But I won’t live in fear. And I hope you won’t either.

Because sometimes you just need a hug… and to me that’s worth the risk.