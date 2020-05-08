Cate’s Corner: One down, two to go

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s Cate’s Corner, Keith Cate talks about the phases of reopening Florida.

Here are this thoughts:

“Before I say anything else, I want to apologize to everyone who likes green beans, because I’m not a fan.

I’m not sure when I figured out that I don’t like green beans. Probably as a little boy when my mother put a few on my plate and told me how good they were for me. But I do know I tried one. And I’m sure I held my nose when I swallowed. I’m also fairly certain mom encouraged me to eat at least two more.

Yuck. One down, two to go.

I thought about that Monday when we began Phase One of the governor’s three-phase plan to reopen Florida. Assuming we don’t have a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, we can move on to Phase Two, easing more restrictions. And if that goes well, it’s on to Phase Three, designed to get us back to normal.

Our state, playing the role of mom telling us ‘this is good for you.’

Yuck. One down, two to go. Well, almost…because the timing to work through all three phases of this reopening plan is unpredictable. But I know at some point, we’re all going to have to choke down more green beans. Gee thanks, Mom!

I actually mean that. Thank you. This is, after all, Mother’s Day weekend. A time to celebrate all the mothers, past and present for the difference they’ve made and continue to make in the world. In all seriousness, if you’re a mom, I hope you realize what an important job you have, molding and shaping attitudes, teaching life lessons, and raising strong children even in the face of rebellion.

Which brings me back those green beans. Much of what’s happened over the past few months has been hard to swallow: Social distancing, uncertainty about the future and struggling to make ends meet. Mother Florida telling us, ‘it’s good for you’ and doing her best to protect us. But at times her actions feel so unfair, favoring one child over another and sometimes letting us down. So, we criticize, get angry and question her motives. But mothers carry on doing what they believe is best, regardless.

Bottom line: I don’t like being force-fed a way out of this pandemic and I don’t like green beans. But, thanks to mom, I believe I can tolerate them. ‘Yuck. One down, two to go.’

I don’t know about you, but I’m really looking forward to dessert.

Be safe and be well. And Happy Mother’s Day!

