Cate’s Corner: No time like the present

TAMPA (WFLA) – In this week’s Cate’s Corner, Keith Cate talks about enjoying living in the moment, and there’s no better time like the present.

Here are his thoughts:

I believe that’s true for the most part. But present time can be so inconvenient. Eat healthier, exercise; pursue that big dream, “no time like the present.”

But too quickly present time becomes past time.

I thought about that this week as we surpassed 500,000 known coronavirus-related deaths… including about 7,000 in the Tampa Bay area. All of those people are now gone, many leaving behind loved ones and treasure chests full of good intentions.

For nearly a year now we’ve gotten daily reminders that our future is uncertain. This week I attended my first virtual funeral. Who could have foreseen that a year ago?

We’ve had some positive news this week. Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the decline in our state and nearly three-million Floridians have gotten at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine. I cling to the hope that things are getting better, but I also challenge myself to avoid delaying what can and should be done in the present, like showing more compassion and not getting distracted from doing what I know in my heart benefits someone right now.

It’s time I did a better job of living in the present, making memories while I can. After all, there’s no time like the present.