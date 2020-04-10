Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Cate’s Corner: Keith weighs in on our ‘new normal’

Cate’s Corner

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s Cate’s Corner, 8 On Your Side’s Keith Cate weighs in on the phrase “the new normal.”

Here are his thoughts:

“It’s the ‘new normal.’ I’ve heard a lot of people say that lately but I respectfully disagree.

I know we report a lot of grim news about the coronavirus. And I know our ‘current reality’ is painful in more ways than one: Lost lives, lost income and lost relationships. But we haven’t lost hope and I would argue that prevents the ‘current reality’ from becoming our ‘new normal.’

Consider this: Last week, health experts painted a horrific picture. They told us as many as 240,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 within weeks. Today, those same experts believe the numbers is now closer to 60,000. Still too many lives lost but far fewer than forecast.

That’s, in part, because you refused to give up or give in. You stayed home, you washed your hands, many of you started wearing masks. You did what you had to do. And you need to keep it up – at least for now.

But soon, the ‘stay-at-home’ orders will be lifted. Teachers and children will return to school. You will return to work. You will attend concerts, sporting events and them parks. You will be able to visit a loved one in a nursing home and go to church.

Right now, I’m just looking forward to visiting my children and grandchildren again – in person.

All of that is normal. And I miss it.

If there is a silver lining to this pandemic, it has to be the way you have responded to it – with resilience. Every day, our reporters find something good happening in our community. Volunteers sacrificing time, creative people coming up with solutions to medical problems. Those who can donating money to charities like Feeding Tampa Bay and Metropolitan Ministries.

I’ll give you this – if there’s a ‘new normal,’ maybe it should be taking the time to appreciate what we often overlook or take for granted. To me, living in fear and accepting isolation and separation should not be the ‘new normal.’

It can’t be.”

