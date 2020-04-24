Cate’s Corner: Keith talks trust in time of pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s Cate’s Corner, 8 On Your Side’s Keith Cate is talking about who to trust in the time of pandemic.

“Everyone has an opinion about when and how to re-open the country and get us back to normal. Health officials, financial experts and politicians agree our next move is critical. Move too soon, we risk dragging out the coronavirus pandemic – resulting in more deaths. Wait too long, more businesses fail – resulting in more lost jobs. If you’re one of the half million Floridians now out of work, I am sorry about that. 8 is On Your Side. We’re doing all we can to hold state leaders accountable for making it so challenging and time consuming to get your unemployment benefits. It’s unacceptable.

Like you, I try to make sense of all the rules and recommendations and ‘trust’ that what I’m being told is necessary. But it can be confusing.

And it doesn’t help when our leaders flip-flop on decisions.

Curfew on Monday: Got to do it. Three days later: Never mind, we didn’t really think it through. That happened in Hillsborough County.

I know these are tough calls to make. I mean, who wants to tell people they can’t go to the beach in their own back yard, like they did again this week in Pinellas County?

For weeks, most of us have ‘trusted’ the science. We’ve stayed home, washed our hands and practiced social distancing. Inconvenient, yes, but it made a difference. Fewer COVID-19 cases are being reported, the curve has flattened in Florida.

But that was so yesterday.

Now mayors are taking on governors, governors are taking on each other and the president. Congressional leaders are back to gamesmanship, causing small business owners teetering on the edge of ruin to wait longer than necessary for relief money. No wonder states are breaking ranks and people are protesting. ‘United’ we are not, anymore.

All the politics shouldn’t be a surprise. It’s almost time to vote again…192 days and counting down. You want politicians to know how you feel about the way this pandemic has been handled? Vote.

So – who to ‘trust.’

How about this: Trust in yourself.

Take the time to listen to the experts’ recommendations, weigh the merits and then think about how your actions will impact you, your family and your community. I’m going to ‘trust’ that we all use some common sense.