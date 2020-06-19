Cate’s Corner: Father’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s Cate’s Corner, Keith Cate talks about Father’s Day.

Here are his thoughts:

“The first time I saw my newborn son I was filled with all kinds of emotion. My heart burst with joy. I was excited and terrified all at the same time.

It is a vivid memory because I became a father that day. When you become a father, I think you develop more respect for your own father because you begin to see things from the other side.

Fathers who stress rules, justice, and fairness and encourage competition and independence are eventually challenged by the boy who matures into manhood more quickly than the father expects. That’s why men of a certain age get misty when they hear the song “Cat’s in the Cradle.” Those lyrics, “he’d grown up just like me. My boy was just like me” hits close to home.

All-father figures want their children, sons, and daughters to be better versions of them and that requires being there to teach the consequences of right and wrong.

As you can see by watching the news, the world is ever-changing. Fathers must prepare their children, it is a daunting task, in part because fathers are teaching even when they’re not trying. As the writer, Robert Fulghum put it, “Don’t worry that children never listen to you; worry that they are always watching you.”

For those who have lost their father, this holiday can be a sad reminder. I hope you can reflect on happy memories. For those who haven’t spoken to their father in a while, this holiday is a good excuse to reach out. I’m guessing he wants to hear from you, even if you think he doesn’t.

As for me, I am blessed with two grown sons and a daughter who are now parents raising their own children, teaching them to be respectful, compassionate, and caring adults. So, I am feeling grateful on this Father’s Day, both as a father and as the son of a father who paved the way for me.

Today, I say to all fathers: Thank you, and Happy Father’s Day.”

