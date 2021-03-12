Cate’s Corner: Dear Congress, it’s about time

TAMPA (WFLA) – In this week’s Cate’s Corner, Keith Cate talks about the passing of the American Rescue plan and the rollout of the $1,400 stimulus relief checks, and what should be next on their agenda.

Here are his thoughts:

“This week you passed a 1.9 trillion-dollar covid relief bill that’ll provide $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. That was not easy. But you still have two weeks left before your spring break.

So, before you leave Washington may I suggest you take on something less challenging; a bill reintroduced this week to make daylight saving time permanent. We’ve come a long way since 1918 when we adjusted clocks to conserve fuel during wartime. Most agree it’s time to end the annual ritual of springing forward in March and falling back in November.

Think about it. We now have a “bi-partisan” group of senators led by Marco Rubio of Florida who finally agree on something… that it’s time to end the antiquated practice of clock changing.

Florida lawmakers voted to stop messing with our body clocks in 2018 and 15-other states have passed similar laws or resolutions. But states can’t make permanent time changes without a change in federal statute. That’s where you come in Congress.

More sunshine year-round, fewer traffic accidents, less crime, and a better economy. All positive effects of “daylight saving time.” Some believe “standard time” is better because it balances morning and evening daylight and makes sleeping and waking easier. I get that.

That’s why I’m among the 71% of Americans willing to compromise. So, again: Dear Congress, it’s about time. Just pick one or the other and lock the clock.”