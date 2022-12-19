TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – Earlier this year, an Alabama corrections officer and a convicted murderer sparked national headlines after running away together. Now their story has become a movie.

The movie, titled “Prisoner of Love,” premiered on the streaming service Tubi on Dec. 14. It follows Vicky White and Casey White’s relationship that insinuated a manhunt that fatally ended 11 days later.

Tubi describes the movie as: “Inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls in love with an inmate and helps plot his escape, leaving her hometown to question her choices.”

On April 29, 2022, Vicky White, a corrections officer at the Lauderdale County Jail drove away from the facility with Casey White hidden in the backseat. Officers at the jail would later find out that the two had a growing relationship.

After more than a week, the manhunt ended in a violent pursuit after their vehicle crashed in Evansville, Indiana. Police found Vicky with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. According to NBC Affiliate WLWT5, authorities stated that they believe Vicky shot herself “once the vehicle crashed.”

Casey White was extradited to Alabama, where he was indicted for the murder of Vicky. Despite the two having the same last name, they were not married.