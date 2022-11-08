ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time, Casey Anthony will break her silence on camera with a limited three-part docuseries that will air exclusively on Peacock.

In 2011, Anthony was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony. The then 25-year-old was convicted of four misdemeanor counts of lying to investigators who were looking into the child’s disappearance that happened back in 2008, NBC Today stated.

Her daughter Caylee was last seen on June 16, 2008, and was reported missing by the child’s grandmother just shy of a month later on July 15. Anthony was arrested by police the next day on charges of child neglect. Anthony told officials that her daughter had vanished with a babysitter.

Six months later, her skeletal remains were found less than a mile away from her grandparents home in Orlando.

During the 2011 trial that encapsulated the country, Anthony was acquitted of her murder, manslaughter, and child-abuse chargers. Anthony did not testify at the trial.

A teaser posted to Peacock’s Twitter shows Anthony in front of the camera being asked by the interviewer “why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” and the screen fades to black.

“Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies,” will begin streaming on Nov. 29.

However, this isn’t the first time Anthony shared that she would document her side of things. Two years ago, The Daily Mail reported that a movie called ‘As I was Told’ would detail her partying an murder trial acquittal in 2011.

Anthony previously spoke to the Associated Press five times over a weeklong period in 2020.