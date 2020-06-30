Cases of COVID-19 among health care workers on the rise, data show

Healthcare workers staging a counter-protest block traffic from those protesting Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay Home MN” orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the State Capitol, Saturday, May 2, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hospitals are at the forefront of the coronavirus crisis constantly dealing with the ups and downs of unprecedented times.

Now, they are also dealing with their own dilemma: sick health care workers.

“Well, this is a huge concern right, The health care workers are the front line soldiers in this battle against COVID-19,” said Bob Gibson, Vice President of 1199 SEIU, a health care workers union.

Hillsborough County Dept. of Health data shows 376 health care workers, both at hospitals and long term care facilities, have been sickened by COVID-19 since the crisis began. That data was through June 15.

The total jumped to 478 by June 26, the information shows. That is a 27% increase in the past seven days.

“It’s important to make sure that one, they’re not infected,” Gibson said. “And if they are, they’re not infecting their co-worker, they’re not infecting their patient or resident, and ultimately, they’re not taking it home to their family.”

A key, according to Gibson, is personal protective equipment (PPE).

“I think PPE has been an issue, an ongoing issue,” he said. “It’s really tragic that we spent, especially during the lockdown in Florida, we should have used it as an opportunity to make sure all of our health care facilities have the added PPE, and it really seems to be spotty,.”

AdventHealth has 11 locations in the Tampa Bay area. A spokeswoman said 40 out of the 12,000 staffers have gotten sick, a small fraction of the overall staff.

“If they get sick, that would be an issue,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, AdventHealth Infection Control Officer. “We haven’t seen an indication of numbers of illness that are significant. We want to make sure we have the right PPE.”

AdventHealth is doing all it can to stay on top of the developing situation.

“While we do have an increase in cases that are positive and hospitalizations are higher than previous months, we do not have a ‘surge’ in admissions,” spokeswoman Richelle Hoenes told 8 On Your Side. “Our staff is not reduced. We have adequate PPE, adequate staff and adequate patient beds as well as ICU beds and ventilators.”

LATEST STORIES: