Carrie Underwood, NFL, accused of stealing ‘Sunday Night Football’ theme song

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Singer Heidi Merrill and three songwriters are suing the NFL, NBC and country star Carrie Underwood over the theme song to Sunday Night Football, according to CNN.

The artists filed the suit in federal court Wednesday alleging their song “Game On” was plagiarized by the defendants.

Merrill claims she pitched the song to Underwood’s producer, Mark Bright, in 2016, but he passed on it.

You can listen here:

The theme song to SNF was replaced for the 2018 season with a different song called “Game On,” performed by Underwood.

You can listen to that version here:

Merrill claims Underwood’s version is a copyright violation of her work.

“This is a blatant attempt by a celebrity singer to rip off other artists’ work, and it won’t be tolerated,” Merrill’s attorney, Sam P. Israel, said in a statement to CNN. “It’s indefensible to steal music created by hard-working songwriters and then broadcast that theft on national television.”

CNN reported Thursday that it reached out to the NFL and Underwood for comment, but had not yet heard back.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

TRENDING STORIES

Rays explore splitting home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal

St. Pete woman told to remove Gay Pride flag

Tampa, St. Pete ranked among cities with highest infidelity rates

Woman fatally bit by rattlesnake while gardening

Man who won $30 million in lottery during divorce case must share with ex-wife

VIDEO: Parents, coaches brawl after call by 13-year-old ump at youth baseball game

Disney World raises prices on most annual passes

Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of summer with free cones

Venice named 2nd best Florida city to live in