Koin Brian Fink & DJ Jamie Ferreira live at Westfield Brandon as we party Halloween style at CarnEvil on Westfield Street! The Creepy Carnival will arrive on Saturday, October 19th from 8pm- 11pm in the Restaurant Courtyard at Westfield Brandon. Be entertained by dynamic carnival acts like fortune tellers, palm readers, snake charmers, side acts, poi spinners, live art performers and enjoy Halloween inspired drink specials, and of course meet DJ Jamie Ferreira and Brian Fink as they liven up the night with live music and fun Halloween themed games for your chance to win Westfield gift cards! At 9pm the first 300 guests in line will receive a signature gift and $10 Westfield Gift Card to enjoy the evening at The Cheesecake Factory, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, P.F. Chang’s, Bahama Breeze or Mugs N’ Jugs! Plus, one lucky attendee will win a $200 Westfield Gift Card!