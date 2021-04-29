Car with COVID-19 vaccines found months after being stolen from Plant City

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A car containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine has finally been found, months after it was stolen from the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

The Hyundai Accent was originally stolen on Feb. 3. A spokesperson with the Plant City Police Department said the car was found a couple of weeks ago at an auto parts store in Hillsborough County.

All of the vials were still in the car when it was found but are no longer viable since they were in the car for several months, the spokesperson said.

Officials say police were able to find fingerprints and DNA evidence from the stolen car, but are still waiting on lab results in order to identify the suspect or suspects.

Police say about 30 vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, worth about $10,000, were in the car. The vials were meant to be distributed at the fairgrounds vaccine site and were being stored in a portable freezer.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in the case. Those with information can call 1-800-873-8477.