Car slams into jewelry store on Dale Mabry Highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating after a car slammed into a jewelry store on Dale Mabry Highway overnight.

The crash happened at Midtown Diamond Source, 8401 N. Dale Mabry Highway, early Wednesday morning.

Glass was all over the pavement and a giant beam went into the building, which damaged some siding near the roof.

The white Infiniti sustained damage on the front end.

There is no word on injuries or exactly what had happened. Please check back for updates.

