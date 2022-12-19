PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:07 a.m., five passengers between the ages of 19 and 16 were traveling north on US-41, south of Northwood Dr. when the 18-year-old driver from Land O Lakes lost control of his Honda Accord.

Police stated that the car departed the roadway, collided with a ditch, and overturned.

As a result of the crash, the Land O Lakes man along with a 19-year-old woman passenger from Spring Hill were ejected from the vehicle.

The two were taken to local hospitals where they succumbed to their injuries.

According to officials, the rest of the passengers, two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy from Spring Hill suffered minor injuries from the accident.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.