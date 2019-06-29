Car carrier closes 2 lanes on I-4 after colliding with guardrail

TAMPA (WFLA) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer stalled traffic this morning near the Hard Rock Casino on I-4.

The accident happened near Exit 7 in Tampa. James Bacon, 62, failed to maintain control of the tractor-trailer and collided with a guardrail, damaging nearly 200 feet of the barrier.

The tractor-trailer then came upon several asphalt steam rollers parked along the highway shoulder and sideswiped three of the construction vehicles before jackknifing in the center of I-4 at which point a red pickup transported by the car hauler was propelled off of the trailer and onto I-4.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-4 for over two hours. Bacon was cited for careless driving.