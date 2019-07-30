Capital One reveals massive data breach involving millions of customers

(WFLA) – Capital One announced that a hacker gained access to account information of millions of customers.

In a press release Monday the company said the breach was discovered by an external security researcher on July 19, 2019.

The category that affected over 100 million individuals in the U.S. were consumers and small businesses who applied for the company’s credit card from 2005 through 2019.

Capital One said that beyond the credit card application data, the individual also obtained portions of credit card customer data, including: credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history, contact information.

About 140,000 Social Security numbers of credit card customers, and about 80,000 linked bank account numbers of our secured credit card customers were also compromised.

According to the company, anyone affected will be contacted, and free credit reporting and identity protection will be offered to those customers.

The FBI has arrested the person responsible, 33-year-old Paige Thompson who, according to the Department of Justice, “posted information on the sharing site GitHub about her theft of information from the severs storing Capital One data” and are continuing their investigation at this time.

For more information about the breach, visit Capital One’s website.