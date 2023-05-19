TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The USL Super League Tampa Bay needs your help with name ideas for its new professional women’s soccer team in Tampa.

The league announced Tuesday that a team is coming to Tampa Bay in August 2024.

Darryl Shaw joined childhood friends David Laxer and Jeff Fox as owners of the new pro team.

“Once it is sanctioned by U.S. Soccer as a Division One league, USL Super League will rank on par with other top professional sports leagues and feature players who represent their countries in international competitions such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Olympic Games,” USL Super League Tampa Bay said in a news release.

The name, colors, and crest will be decided later with help from the community.

“Our community’s spirit is fueled by the unity and enthusiasm of our residents. This is a remarkable chance for everyone in Tampa Bay to leave their indelible mark on our new USL Super League women’s soccer team,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

The team will start playing on a temporary field, but a permanent soccer stadium is in the works. The new stadium will eventually house the team, and offer opportunities for youth and community soccer and non-soccer events.

If you have a name idea, visit their website and submit it by Friday, June 16.