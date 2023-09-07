TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Johnson County deputy pulled over a man who was speeding in Kansas, but rather him giving the driver a ticket, he gave him a hug.

During a traffic stop, the man, in tears, explained to deputies that he was dealing with personal challenges and could use a hug.

“Can I have a hug?? I need a hug,” the driver is heard saying.

Bodycam video shows the moment when Deputy Bussell gives some words of encouragement to the driver.

“I promise you, it’s gonna get better,” the deputy tells him.

“The men and women of the #JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a Facebook post. “We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you.”