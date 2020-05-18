CAMP Tampa creates outdoor workout studio for safer exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to get your sweat on as gyms open up this week, and one local studio is making it safer than ever.

CAMP Tampa gets hearts pumping with yoga, circut, cycle and more.

During the pandemic, the fitness center kept staff employed by creating online classes for at-home workouts called CAMP 2 GO.

As staff works to open the doors back up this week, common touch-points are being eliminated and a three-step cleaning process begins.

To make it even safer, CAMP Tampa built an all-new outdoor workout studio so you can get your sweat on under the Florida sun.

CAMP Tampa’s co-owner, Jamie Lanza told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the outdoor space will bring a breath of fresh air.

CAMP 2 GO will stick around online and CAMP TAMPA will begin to open their doors for a soft open on Wednesday.

