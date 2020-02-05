Breaking News
Not guilty: President Trump acquitted on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

California lawmakers respond as impeachment trial comes to end in Senate

date 2020-02-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – With an acquittal in the U.S. Senate, President Trump’s defenders in Congress say it’s time to move on.

“Today the president will be acquitted for life. I hope the Democrats will finally end their desire to impeach this president,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said. 

California Republican Kevin McCarthy says Democrats, preoccupied with impeachment, wasted their moment in control of the house.

Even as the impeachment trial reaches its end, McCarthy continued to attack its beginning.

“It was the thinnest, the fastest, pure politics at every stretch,” McCarthy said. 

But Democrats in the Senate say it won’t be so easy to forget the impeachment trial and move on. 

They say Republican’s failure to act now will have repercussions for the office of the presidency in the future.

“Future Presidents of the United States will be emboldened to abuse their power knowing there will be no consequence,” Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, said. 

Without hearing from witnesses, California Senator Kamala Harris says history will consider this trial incomplete.

“He’s going to escape accountability because a majority of senators have decided to let him,” Harris said. 

“Right now there’s only one functional party and there’s a cult of the president. And that’s a dangerous situation for the country to be in,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, said. 

Congressman and impeachment manager Adam Schiff says the impeachment team did all they could to make their case.

He says senators will have to live with their votes and answer to their voters.

“I would say look to the best of ourselves, do what’s right. And hold your representatives accountable if they don’t,” Schiff said.

