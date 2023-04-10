TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of musicians from around the world have been preparing for a show in Tampa that will benefit two Ukrainian artists who had to flee their country.

Helen Avramenko and Valentin Kornienko were forced to leave Ukraine due to the Russian invasion and will be the individuals benefitting from the event.

“To find some ways to keep them going as musicians because it is very hard to be an artist in a whole different land, somewhere else,” Classical Crossover Soprano Elona Krasavtseva said.

The show is known as Broadway’s Best Hits, and according to Krasavtseva, it will not only feature iconic American songs but also some Ukrainian pieces.

“Everybody understands music. It doesn’t matter what language you’re singing, it’s the emotion that is conveying by the musical piece,” Krasavtseva said.

The audience can expect to hear tunes from productions like “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Hello Dolly,” “Cats,” “Mama Mia,” and more.

Sopranos Krasavtseva and Helen Avramenko, as well as baritones, Vitaly Volodin and Igor Portnoi, will be featured. The cast will be musically directed by Alex Nakhimovsky, winner of the 2019 Global Music Awards.

Broadway’s Best Hits will be performed at the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the Straz’s website.