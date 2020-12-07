USF looking to boost Black enrollment with grant money

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials at the University of South Florida are working to boost the enrollment of Black students.

USF President Steven Currall announced his plan to support diversity and inclusion in August. As part of the plan, the university will use a recent $60,000 grant from the Helios Education Foundation to fund research around increasing Black enrollment.

“Our offices of Student Success and Admissions have begun developing targeted plans to attract more Black students to all three USF campuses,” Currall said in the summer announcement. “Many of those initiatives have been introduced during the recruitment process for this fall’s class. For example, we have expanded our marketing efforts to prospective high school students in the seven-county Tampa Bay service area and are working to develop closer ties to selected high schools to strengthen the pipeline from local schools into USF. “

The university says it will hire an outside consultant and come up with an action plan by June 2021.

Despite having a higher graduation rate than white students, the Black student population at USF makes up only 4,180 of the 43,846 students currently enrolled. Last year, 73.8 percent of Black students graduated within six years. That’s compared to 72.4 percent for both Hispanic and white students.

But between 2014 and 2019, USF’s Black first-time-in-college student enrollment declined by 2.4 percent. Black transfer student enrollment decreased as well.

The issue is not only a statewide trend, but being seen across public universities and colleges across the country.

A summer report by The Education Trust graded 101 of the most selective public colleges and universities on how they’re doing at having Black and Latino student enrollment match the percent of college-age Black and Latino population in each state. The study found that in nearly 60 percent of the nation’s top colleges and universities, the percentage of Black students has actually declined since 2000.

“USF and Helios share a common goal to help more students connect their potential to achievement by completing a postsecondary degree,” Helios Education Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Luna said. “The resulting insights from the grant work will ultimately strengthen our community with a more diverse and educated workforce.”