Thank an officer today as Tampa Bay observes National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- As the Lakeland Police Department mourns the loss of its second officer in just over a month, the entire Tampa Bay community is taking extra time to observe National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

With hundreds of these heroes in uniform protecting our own community, here is a breakdown of law enforcement across the country and the dangers they face on a daily basis.

Nationally, there are more than 900,000 sworn law enforcement officers, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Those law enforcement officers are employed by more than t 18,000 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies around the United States.

In Florida, there are 387 law enforcement agencies employing more than 46,100 sworn law enforcement officers.

According to the most recent data from the Department of Justice, the number of law enforcement officers killed accidentally across the country in 2019 is nearly equal to the 44 killed by a firearm.

The loss of officer Paul Dunn in Lakeland is only the third law enforcement fatality in the line of duty so far in 2020, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

“Law enforcement officers are one big family,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press conference Thursday morning. “We wear different color uniforms, but we work together and we’re all friends. And this is one more horrible example of what occurs to law enforcement officers in the line of duty.”