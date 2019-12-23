Tampa Bay stores make about $1,000 per day on holiday shopping

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Last-minute shoppers are filling stores around Tampa Bay and local cities are racking up some of the highest holiday shopping revenue in the state.

Brick-and-mortar stores in the sunshine state collect about 10% of their annual revenue between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, according to small business software company Womply.

Here’s how local cities ranked by average daily holiday revenue between Black Friday and Christmas Eve:

Crystal River: No. 5, (Average daily holiday revenue: $1,432)

Winter Haven: No. 7, (Average daily holiday revenue: $1,404)

Sarasota-Bradenton: No. 9, (Average daily holiday revenue: $1,336)

Tampa: No. 20, (Average daily holiday revenue: $1,111)

Sebring-Avon Park: No. 23, (Average daily holiday revenue: $1,029)

Lakeland: No. 29, (Average daily holiday revenue: $925)

Zephyrhills: No. 31, (Average daily holiday revenue: $894)

A new poll from the Saint Leo University Polling Institute shows that most of those shoppers are spending hundreds this year.

In the poll, which was conducted between Nov. 13 and Nov. 18, asked 1,000 respondents across the country what they expect to spend.

Among the 88.9% of Americans who say they plan to celebrate Christmas, 43.4% say that they will likely overspend on holiday gifts and activities this year. Trying to keep their spending in check is a goal though, as 57.4% say they will prepare a budget for holiday gifts this year.

The highest number of respondents— 27% — said they are spending $500 or more on Christmas shopping.

More than 14.5% of people said they would be spending between $100 and $200.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday retail sales to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% over 2018 to a total of between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.

