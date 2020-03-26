Tampa Bay law enforcement seeing dip in crashes as coronavirus keeps residents home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More and more people are staying home, working from home and attending virtual school in their living rooms – and it’s having a noticeable impact on the roads in Tampa Bay.

New data from the Tampa Police Department shows that traffic crashes, which have been steadily decreasing over the last two years, decreased substantially between the first week of March and last week.

Take a look at the number of crashes handled by TPD in the first week of March, and last week after schools and many businesses began remote work. Hover over the bars to see the numbers.

In the first week of March, the Tampa Police Department responded to 184 crashes. That’s down from 220 crashes during the same week in 2019.

Last week, however, the number of crashes handles by TPD dropped to 114, meaning there were 70 less crashes during that week than there was prior to when thousands of Tampa residents choosing to remote work.

Data from the St. Petersburg Police Department also shows a decrease in crashes.

During the first week of March, SPPD data shows that 176 crashes were reported to the agency. This week, there have only been 57.

The change comes as Tampa mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman teamed up to encourage people to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in Tampa Bay.

“Mayor Kriseman and I are on the same page when it comes to protecting our cities, our communities, and our region,” Castor said. “This virus knows no boundaries, and it can only be stopped if we all work together. That means working proactively–on both sides of the bridge–to flatten the curve.”

