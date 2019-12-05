Tampa Bay free of red tide, for now

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Snowbirds, rejoice! Red tide went undetected last week in Tampa Bay waters, officials say.

In its weekly report, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that Karenia brevis – which was recently detected in Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee counties – was not found in last week’s samples.

The algae – which can cause various types of gastrointestinal, respiratory, and neurological disorders – is no longer causing a risk of respiratory issues in Tampa Bay counties.

Fish kill reports, however, were received in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

In a collaboration with USF, the FWC forecasted “net southern movement of surface waters and net southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next four days” between Pinellas and northern Monroe counties.

The height of red tide is usually felt along Florida’s Gulf coast between late summer and early fall. However, as we’ve seen recently, low concentrations can linger into winter months.

Florida’s first official report of red tide was in 1844 when state officials documented discolored water and massive fish kills.

