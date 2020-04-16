Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa Bay communities will likely have enough resources to manage peak coronavirus levels, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 35,000 coronavirus tests have been administered, in the Tampa Bay area. And as the number of positive tests continues to increase, new data is showing that we may be well-equipped to handle them.

Data from the Tampa Bay Partnership shows that Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties account for more than 60 percent of all the tests administered in the Tampa Bay area.

Since April 3, the study finds that local hospitals have maintained 40 percent capacity. The ICU capacity has remained steady at roughly 35 percent capacity with an estimated 500 available beds.

Source: Tampa Bay Partnership

Continued stability among local hospitals is a good sign as Florida’s peak coronavirus date of May 3 approaches.

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties account for 53 percent of total hospital beds in the region. Hospitals in those counties thave accounted for an average daily census approaching 54 percent of total occupied beds.

Local leaders believe that is promising for those who may contract the virus.

Tampa Bay’s regional hospital capacity has fluctuated between a low of 38.8 percent on April 7 and a high of 43.4 percent on April 11, showing relatively low volatility in the ability of our hospitals to admit patients on the basis of bed availability.

“This data is evidence that coronavirus-related inpatient medical care – at least through present – has not spiked in the region’s two most populous counties,” the report said.

