Tampa Bay businesses received millions in PPP loans

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Paycheck Protection Program loans have saved the livihood of thousands of employers and working acorss the country and Tampa Bay business owners have been no exception.

Newly-released data from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department shows how more than $521 billion in federal relief funds has been dispursed among nearly 5 million businesses.

Data was not released for loans under $150,000, which makes up 86 percent of those received.

Information released includes business name, demographics data, lender name and number of jobs along with the following loan amount ranges:

$150,000-350,000

$350,000-1 million

$1-2 million

$2-5 million

$5-10 million

Florida had the highest loan approval rate at 96%. More than 393,000 loans were given to businesses in the state totaling more than $32 billion until June 30— among the highest amounts in the country behind New York, California and Texas.

More than 7,000 loans went to businesses in the Tampa Bay area.

According to a press release, the average loan size is approximately $100,000 and more than $131 billion in loan funds remain while businesses continue to reopen and try to recoup lost revenue.

“The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80 percent of all small business employees, who are the drivers of economic growth in our country,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.