Tampa Bay airports see increase in passengers following impacts of coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay area airports have been quiet the last few months as travelers stayed home in accordance with the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines.

Now, more than a month after Gov. Ron DeSantis initiated Florida’s reopening, passengers are eager to travel the skies again.

New data from Tampa International Airport shows more than a 160 percent increase in passengers from April to May of 2020.

“That’s still significantly down from our pre-COVID numbers, of course,” said TIA spokesman Danny Valentine. “This past Saturday, June 5, we served more than 7,000 guests for the first time in more than a month.”

Valentine says TPA is seeing passenger numbers return to average passenger rates quicker than the national average, which highlights the strength of the Tampa Bay market.

Just across the bay, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport saw more than 13 times the number of passengers in April.

Before the state’s reopening, PIE experienced a 97 percent loss in traffic. But between April and May of this year, PIE saw more than a 1,250 percent increase in traffic, with slightly more passengers arriving than departing.

In April of 2019, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport had more than 183,100 passengers.

April of 2020 was much quieter as dozens of canceled flights resulted in only 9,742 passengers for the entire month.

While SRQ’s May passenger data is not yet available, Executive Vice President Mark Stuckey says the airport is bouncing back.

“What we are showing right now is four times higher than the number of passengers using our airport in April,” Stuckey said.