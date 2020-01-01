Survey: Florida’s top New Year’s resolution is not exercise-related

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Now that New Year’s celebrations have come and gone, it’s time to start thinking about those resolutions. A new survey says Floridians are more interested in saving money in 2020 than exercising.

Consumer website, Offers.com, surveyed 1,000 people across the country to find out their 2020 resolutions, and while most respondents, 36 percent, wanted to exercise more or lose weight, Floridians were focused on their bank accounts.

Florida joins the 27 percent of total respondents in the collective goal of wanting to save money in the New Year.

According to a 2017 poll from the St. Leo University Polling Institute, the majority of people determined to make a positive change are young adults.

In a survey of 1,000 people, the poll found 49.2 percent in the 18 to 35 age group will make resolutions while 31.6 percent of those age 36 to 55 will do so, and just 16.2 percent of those older than 56 will formulate resolutions.

“At their core, most New Year’s resolutions seek to create a positive change in some aspect of life; most often an area that has caused worry, shame, regret,” said Dr. Christopher Wolfe, associate professor of psychology at Saint Leo University. “We make resolutions to create the chance to change these foibles and missteps in the next year.”

