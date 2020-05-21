St. Pete Beach raises parking costs to cover additional cleaning, law enforcement

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete Beach has raised the price of parking, making it the most expensive beach parking in Pinellas County.

City Commissioners voted on the resolution to raise parking fees in a May 1 meeting.

“It costs us more money with the new guidelines and new policing,” Mayor Alan Johnson said during the meeting.

After some discussion about the last increase in parking fees, St. Pete Beach city manager Alex Rey suggested commissioners raise fees to something “reasonable.”

“If you want to go temporarily to $3 or $3.25, I think that’s our range,” Rey said.

Executive assistant Eileen Torres confirmed to WFLA that the increase will help cover costs of maintenance, extra cleaning and enforcement that controls the crowds at the beach.

Treasure Island and Madeira Beach are also considering an increase in parking fees to make up for revenue losses over the last two months. But those cities have yet to pass resolutions on parking fee increases with some commissioners opposed to the idea.

“I don’t believe now is the time to increase our fees for residents and guests struggling financially during the COVID-19 crisis,” Treasure Island City Commissioner Tyler Payne, wrote in a Facebook post. “We can also attract more people to visit Treasure Island by keeping our rates less expensive than neighboring beaches.”

