Smart thermometer data shows fewer fevers in Tampa Bay, indicating a slower spread of coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New health data from smart thermometer creator, Kinsa Insights, is showing a potential slow-down of coronavirus spread across local counties.

Kinsa Insights’ network of smart thermometers collected and analyzed data related to seasonal illnesses. The data, collected since March 1, was compiled to create a national Health Weather Map, which was launched on March 18.

People across the county are participating in social distancing, school closures and stay-at-home orders and as a result, feverish illness levels are dropping.

Most Tampa Bay area counties are seeing mild to moderate numbers of atypical illnesses in patients. Hillsborough County continues to see the most cases of coronavirus-related illness as well as other illnesses in the area.

Every local county has seen a decreased amount of atypical illness since mid-March and while that data does not mean that COVID-19 cases are declining and health experts are preparing to see reported cases continue to surge in the near term, it may indicate that the measures put in place by local and state officials are starting to slow the spread.

In an effort to continue slowing the spread, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a stay-at-home order, effective Thursday at midnight, for 30 days.

“We’re going to be in this for another 30 days,” he said. “At this point, even though there’s a lot of places in Florida that have very low infection rates, it makes sense to make this move now.”

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 6,955 cases and 87 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis issues ‘stay at home’ order starting April 2 for 30 days
  • Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

