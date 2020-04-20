Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Safety Harbor, Venice among Florida’s safest cities

By The Numbers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Safety-Harbor-marina-Web_Bk_21164

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Data from a new study is showing that some local cities are among the safest in the state.

Using FBI Uniform Crime Reporting statistics and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, security research company SafeWise compared property crime and violent crime in each of Florida’s 283 cities to find their per capita crime rates.

Florida’s crime rates are slightly higher than the national rates for both violent and property crime. Florida had 3.8 violent crimes per 1,000 people in 2018. That’s compared to the national rate of 3.7 per 1,000 people. 

Statewide, 98 percent of cities have a violent crime rate of fewer than three incidents per 1,000 people and half of the cities in Florida reported zero murders.

While the majority of the top 10 safest cities were located on Florida’s east coast, Safety Harbor landed at No. 15 on the list.

With a population of 17,985, Safety Harbor’s violent crime rate this year is only 1.3 per 1,000 people. The city has a property crime rate of 12.6 per 1,000 people.

Source: SafeWise

Venice, though slightly larger with a population of 23,362, was No. 17 on the list. The city in Sarasota County has reported a violent crime rate in 2020 of 1.1 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 13.8.

Other local cities that landed in the state’s 50 safest cities are Dunedin at No. 31, North Port at No. 33 and Haines City at No. 43.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa"

Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge"

Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms"

Coronavirus in Florida: Over 26K cases of COVID-19 in state, 774 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Over 26K cases of COVID-19 in state, 774 deaths"

Lakeland's drive-thru testing site opens today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland's drive-thru testing site opens today"

Police: Man dead, 2 injured in St. Pete shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man dead, 2 injured in St. Pete shooting"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family"

Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter"

Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online"

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Evening Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss