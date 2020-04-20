Safety Harbor, Venice among Florida’s safest cities

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Data from a new study is showing that some local cities are among the safest in the state.

Using FBI Uniform Crime Reporting statistics and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, security research company SafeWise compared property crime and violent crime in each of Florida’s 283 cities to find their per capita crime rates.

Florida’s crime rates are slightly higher than the national rates for both violent and property crime. Florida had 3.8 violent crimes per 1,000 people in 2018. That’s compared to the national rate of 3.7 per 1,000 people.

Statewide, 98 percent of cities have a violent crime rate of fewer than three incidents per 1,000 people and half of the cities in Florida reported zero murders.

While the majority of the top 10 safest cities were located on Florida’s east coast, Safety Harbor landed at No. 15 on the list.

With a population of 17,985, Safety Harbor’s violent crime rate this year is only 1.3 per 1,000 people. The city has a property crime rate of 12.6 per 1,000 people.

Source: SafeWise

Venice, though slightly larger with a population of 23,362, was No. 17 on the list. The city in Sarasota County has reported a violent crime rate in 2020 of 1.1 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 13.8.

Other local cities that landed in the state’s 50 safest cities are Dunedin at No. 31, North Port at No. 33 and Haines City at No. 43.