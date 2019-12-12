Report: Tampa had top job market in Florida this year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report is showing how strong Tampa Bay’s job market has been in 2019.

According to recruitment website, Zippia, the Tampa Bay metro area had the best job market in the state, with an unemployment rate of 3.4 — .3 percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.7.

The report, which cites the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, says that in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, 1,361,791 people are unemployed. However, considering the population of the area, the community is still on top when it comes to the job market.

The area’s booming tech and IT scene is partially to thank for the strong job market.

According to tech recruiting company Robert Half, next year will yield even more opportunity in Tampa Bay’s tech realm.

In its state of hiring in Tampa, Robert Half says “90 percent of Tampa IT decision makers plan to add new positions to their teams.”

Job markets in Florida

Take a look at the job market in some of our local communities. Hover over the bars to see the exact numbers.

Unemployment rate

Average wage

Source: Zippia

Just south of the Tampa Bay area, the North Port, Sarasota and Bradenton had a lower unemployment rate of 3.3 percent, but also had a lower average income of by about 3 percent, putting them at the No. 6 strongest job market in the state.

Lakeland and Winter Haven ranked No. 15 on the list, with a unemployment rate higher than the national rate, at 3.9 percent. The Polk areas also had a low average salary in 2019, at $49,047.

