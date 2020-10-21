Projections show Florida beginning another surge of daily coronavirus deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida health care workers are gearing up for a surge in daily deaths before the holidays, according to new projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Since the pandemic reached the United States, the IHME has been tracking its progress and making estimations on its spread based on precautions such as mask mandates and social distancing ordinances, as well as daily reports from the CDC and Departments of Health throughout the country.

Forecasts from the IHME, an independent global health research organization at the University of Washington School of Medicine, estimate that there will be 147 daily deaths from coronavirus in Florida by De. 12.

On Monday, Florida only had one new coronavirus-related death.

Source: IHME

Health experts are expecting that with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas in the near future, leading to an additional 28,656 coronavirus deaths before the Spring of 2021.

Nationwide, researchers are expecting an additional 389,087 coronavirus deaths by Feb. 1.

Cases in Florida reached 762,534 on Wednesday, with 2,145 new cases, including 105 new deaths.

Positive coronavirus cases have surpassed more than 8.3 million in the United States, with more than 221,000 deaths.