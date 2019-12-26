TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- With the new year will come a new set of laws taking effect on Jan. 1.
One of those laws will be the long-awaited increase of Florida’s minimum wage.
Currently, Florida’s minimum wage is $8.46 and $5.44 for tipped employees.
Based on that minimum wage, a study was produced last summer saying someone would have to work approximately 108 hours each week to be able to afford a two-bedroom home in the Tampa Bay area.
With the new law taking effect, the Department of Economic Opportunity estimates that will bump wages 1.12 percent, to $8.56 per hour, and $5.54 for tipped employees in 2020.
The increase comes as attorney John Morgan gathered enough signatures to have a $15 minimum wage considered on the 2020 general-election ballot.
Florida has had a minimum wage increase each year since 2017, ranging from five cents to 21 cents this year.
Nationally, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.
MORE NEWS BY THE NUMBERS:
- New minimum wage in Florida taking effect Jan. 1
- Road Rants: Hillsborough County’s worst intersections for 2019
- Florida Highway Patrol launches safe holiday travel campaign, plan to be out in full force
- Tampa Bay stores make about $1,000 per day on holiday shopping
- No ‘war on Christmas’ this season, St. Leo University poll says