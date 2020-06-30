New Florida laws: What bills have been signed by Gov. DeSantis recently?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — As state lawmakers continue to sift through the work of this year’s legislative session, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been busy signing new bills into law.

With coronavirus and protests calling for the end of police brutality, not many of the more than 50 newly-signed bills have found a way to the headlines.

Here are some of the highlights of the dozens of bills recently signed into Florida law:

Sunscreen (SB 172) Prohibits local governments from regulating over-the-counter drugs and cosmetics, including sales of sunscreen containing chemicals that damage coral reefs. School Bus Safety (HB 37) Increases fines for drivers who pass stopped school buses. Black Bear Poaching (HB 327) Makes it a first-degree misdemeanor (up from a second-degree misdemeanor) to kill a bear or have a newly-killed bear during closed season. The violation would also carry the consequence of FWC permit forfeiture for three years. Athlete Compensation Bill (SB 646) Establishes rights of college athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images, or likenesses. Intermediate Care Facilities (SB 1344) Establishes a way to create “intermediate care” facilities for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Electric Bicycles (HB 971) Allows the same rights to electric bicycles that are given to standard bicycles. Domestic Voilence Surviors (SB 1082) Gives courts authority to take action regarding the care and posession of animals in domestic voilence injunctions Anti-semitic, Black History Curriculum (SB 1628) Requires the Florida Department of Education to create curriculum for students about the Holocaust and Black history. Voting Systems (HB 1005) Allows local elections supervisors to use secondary systems to verify the accuracy of elections results, in hopes of speeding up recounts. Organ Transplant Discrimination (HB 1179) Prevents health care facilities and insurance companties from denying organ transplant services to those with intellectual disbilities solely because of that disability. Reproductive Health (SB 698) Prohibits health care practitioners from performing a pelvic exam without the written consent of the patient, and establishes the criminal offense of reproductive battery. First Responders and Correctional Officers (HB 573) Specifies that an allegation or complaint of misconduct against a law enforcement officer or a correctional officer may originate from any source and authorizes law enforcement to request a separate agency to conduct an investigation of a complaint under certain circumstances. Fire Prevention and Control (SB 1092) Establishes the Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Equipment Grant Program. Patient Safety Culture Surveys (HB 763) Requires licenced health care facilities to conduct anonymous patient safety culture survey and publish the data from those surveys.

Among the governor’s to-do list was vetoing $1 billion from the state’s budget.

Items slashed from the budget include more than $5.5 million for sewer and water improvements in low-income areas of Pasco County, $1.5 million toward the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority and more than $850,000 toward alternative treatments at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“Everyone understands the circumstances have changed,” DeSantis told reporters on Monday. “I think we all have to realize that none of us will get everything we wanted.”

