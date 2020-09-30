Nearly three-quarters of Floridians believe returning to the workplace should be optional, study finds

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- The majority of Floridians believe that returning to the workplace should be optional, according to a new survey.

In a survey of more than 5,600 adult workers across the country, Brauns Law found that 73% of employees in the Sunshine State believe that they should have the option of returning to their workplace or to continue working from home.

The study also found that 35% of workers in Florida believe businesses should not be protected from COVID-19 lawsuits.

Nationally, half of the respondents think that the staggered reintroduction of employees into the workplace is discriminatory.

Many respondents reported still being concerned about their health and questioned if their colleagues would follow safety protocols, and 72% of respondents said they would report a coworker for not following CDC guidelines.

More than 34% of employees surveyed believe the mental health benefits of returning to the workplace outweigh the risks of contracting COVID-19, supporting a separate study that found that 52% of respondents were working longer hours from home compared to those in their workplace, and 40% felt the need to contribute more than their in-office colleagues, increasing the risk of burnout.

The study comes as the state continues its final phase of reopening, which Gov. DeSantis announced last week.

On Tuesday, Florida added more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases— one of the largest single-day jumps since Sept. 18.

Florida’s testing positivity rate jumped to more than 5% from 4.29% on Sept. 25, when DeSantis announced the full reopening of the state.

Last week’s announcement made the state the largest to lift all restrictions, which included movie theaters, gyms, strip clubs and bars to fully reopen.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the state’s reopening “very concerning” NBC News reports.

“When you’re dealing with community spread, and you have the kind of congregate setting where people get together, particularly without masks, you’re really asking for trouble,” Fauci said. “Now’s the time actually to double down a bit, and I don’t mean close.”

